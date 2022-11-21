WATCH THIS: Jake Tapper WRECKS Biden for Giving Saudi Crown Prince Immunity

CNN’s Jake Tapper didn’t go light on President Joe Biden on Sunday morning, telling his audience that the president is choosing to let Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “get away with murder” after his administration said it determined that the prince is immune from legal ramifications over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

It was reported late last week that the Justice Department came to a conclusion that a lawsuit the wife of Khashoggi wants to bring against the prince is inadmissible because he is immune from any responsibility for the killing.

In the past – most prominently during his 2020 presidential campaign – Biden vowed to make bin Salman a “pariah” on the world stage, and promised that “we are going to, in fact, make them pay the price.”

However, as Tapper notes, Biden wound up bending the knee to the Saudis, approving new arms sales, having friendly meetings with the Crown Prince, and holding negotiations with the country over gas prices – all with terrible results.

“A few weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that MBS “mocks President Biden in private, making fun of the 79-year-old’s gaffes and questioning his mental acuity,” according to people inside the Saudi government. Nothing gets leaked by the Saudi government to The Wall Street Journal without MBS signing off on it, President Biden,” Tapper said.

“What are you — what are we — getting in exchange for letting this thug get away with murder, Mr. President? Other than the stink of complicity?”

