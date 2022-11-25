TEHILLIM: Father Of 2 Injured In Yerushalayim Attack Remains In Critical Condition

A statement from Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Thursday morning said that the condition of one of the victims of the Jerusalem terror attack on Wednesday is still critical.

Tedsa Toshma, an Ethiopian immigrant and father of two is being treated in the ICU and his life is still in danger. The family has asked for the public to daven for Tedsa ben Mada b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Two other patients remain hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, one in the pediatric intensive care unit and the other in the adult intensive care unit. Both are conscious and in stable condition.

One patient remains hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after undergoing surgery to remove shrapnel throughout his body. He is in stable condition.

The other victims of the attack who were hospitalized were treated for shrapnel wounds from the nails in the bombs and were released.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for:

Tedsa ben Mada

Elchanan ben Livnat

Chaim Nochum ben Feiga Rivka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)