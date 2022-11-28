Trump Blasts Garland’s Special Counsel, Attacks Jan. 6 Committee for Not Investigating 2020 Election

Donald Trump attacked the special counsel appointed by AG Merrick Garland to take over the Justice Department’s investigations into the former president.
“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?” he wrote.
In a second post, Trump attacked the “fake news media” and demanded that the Supreme Court leaker who let the press know about the Roe v. Wade decision before it occurred to be turned in.
“THE FAKE NEWS IS THE MOST CORRUPT OF ALL. THEY ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE – THE ENEMY OF THE USA. TURN IN THE SUPREME COURT LEAKER!” Trump wrote.
And in a third post, Trump reiterated that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot at the Capitol is ignoring it.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Make America Great Again and stop talking so much about this narcissist in chief! He definitely won the 2020 election – not as commander in chief but as narcissist in chief
I guess he doesn’t realize NO ONE CARES what he is ranting about anymore. Even his own daughter ran off to Qatar for the soccer match rather than being anywhere near him or Mar a Lago when he announced his 2024 candidacy and then a week later dined with his anti-semitic friends.
I agree with all the points of the Donald