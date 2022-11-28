Trump Blasts Garland’s Special Counsel, Attacks Jan. 6 Committee for Not Investigating 2020 Election

Donald Trump attacked the special counsel appointed by AG Merrick Garland to take over the Justice Department’s investigations into the former president.

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?” he wrote.

In a second post, Trump attacked the “fake news media” and demanded that the Supreme Court leaker who let the press know about the Roe v. Wade decision before it occurred to be turned in.

“THE FAKE NEWS IS THE MOST CORRUPT OF ALL. THEY ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE – THE ENEMY OF THE USA. TURN IN THE SUPREME COURT LEAKER!” Trump wrote.

And in a third post, Trump reiterated that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot at the Capitol is ignoring it.

