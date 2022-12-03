Terror In Israel: Arab Stabs Border Police Officer, Tries To Nab Gun

A terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer shortly before Shabbos in the village of Huwara in the Shomron, lightly injuring him as he attempted to nab his weapon.

The terror attack began when a terrorist attempted to break into an IDF officer’s vehicle with a knife in his hand – and was shot by the officer.

The terrorist, who was wounded by the gunfire, then approached a nearby Border Police officer and stabbed him, lightly injuring him. The terrorist then attempted to overcome the officer and nab his weapon and after a tussle, the officer opened fire and neutralized him.

The officer, who was lightly injured near his eye, was evaluated for medical treatment. The terrorist was evacuated from the scene in serious condition – but later died of his wounds.

Border Guard Commander Superintendent Amir Cohen said after the incident that “the vigilance of the officers under the command of the company commander prevented significant harm to innocent people. Within seconds, the team realized that it was an attack and charged towards the terrorist who was ultimately neutralized by gunfire before he could harm Israeli civilians.”

“It took us a second to realize that it was an attack,” said the company commander, Corporal H., who neutralized the terrorist, “I recognized the Israeli vehicle and the terrorist who immediately started fighting with me. As soon as he grabbed my M-16, I realized that if I don’t neutralize him and he succeeds in nabbing my weapon, a serious attack will occur here and many innocent people will be hurt. I pulled out my gun and neutralized the terrorist.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)