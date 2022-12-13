After 8 Months: Rebbetzin Lau Is Released From The Hospital

Rebbetzin Tziporah Lau, the wife of Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau, was released to her home on Monday morning after an extended stay in the hospital in the wake of a stroke she suffered on Pesach.

Rebbetzin Lau’s condition improved in recent months beyond the doctors’ expectations.

“It’s evident that the tefillos of Am Yisrael from all over the world had an influence, b’chasdei Hashem,” a statement from the Rav’s office said.

Upon her release, the Rav and Rebbetzin went to the Kosel to thank Hashem for the great nissim and daven for the future.

The family noted that they wish to personally thank all the medical staff and everyone who davened but at the same emphasized that the Rebbetzin has yet to fully recover and is still in need of tefillos.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Feiga Tziporah bas Hadassah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)