Chai Lifeline Chanukah Party Shines Bright for Families with Illness [PHOTOS]

More than 1,100 children living with serious illnesses and their families got into the Chanukah spirit at Chai Lifeline’s annual Chanukah Party, December 11 at The Art Factory in Paterson, NJ. The “Street Fair” themed event, which was sponsored by Chemed Health, drew families from across the tri-state area for delicious food, exciting games and prizes, and a fun night out to connect with other families and friends.

Participants of all ages enjoyed an array of barbecue and fresh donuts, as well as a variety of activities, including virtual reality competitions, cash booths, remote control racing, arts & crafts projects, and more. Yitzy Haber and Donny Weinraub of The Shnitzel Guys emceed the festivities, which featured a rocking concert from Moshe Tischler, as well as carnival jugglers and stilt walkers.

“It has been a dark year for many of our more than 6,000 families,” said Chai Lifeline CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar. “Chai Lifeline is here to shine a light in the darkness and give them hope and assistance so they can navigate their difficult journeys. Events like this remind our families that they are not alone, and that there is a community of supporters who are there for them.”

Following the jam-packed party, families and children received their own Chanukah gifts—each tailored to their specific requests. In total, more than 50,000 toys will be distributed to children and families around the world this Chanukah season as part of Chai Lifeline’s annual Toy Drive.

“The Chanukah Party is a highlight of our family’s year,” said one Chai Lifeline mother, as she received a box full of gifts for her children. “The love and support we get from Chai Lifeline give us strength and keep us going throughout the year.”

Chanukah parties and events will take place across Chai Lifeline’s various U.S. and international regions.

Chai Lifeline is a leading international children’s health support network, providing critical support to children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses and their families. To learn more, visit www.chailifeline.org.

