DARK HORSE? The Republican Senator Who Could Upend the 2024 Presidential Race

When discussing the Republican Party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential primaries, political pundits almost always boil it down to two names: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But there’s a dark horse candidate who could very well become the GOP nominee, if only based on how those in the party are talking about him.

That person is Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate.

On Monday, six GOP senators were quoted heaping praise on Scott, who is well known for both his conservative policies and values, as well as for being a deeply respectful and nice human being.

“Joni Ernst is “very excited” about a potential Tim Scott presidential run. John Cornyn would “advise him to go for it.” And John Barrasso said it “doesn’t get any better than Tim Scott,”‘ wrote Politico’s Marianne Levine.

“Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spent much of Donald Trump’s presidency sticking to his side, said he’s intrigued by the possibility of a Scott presidential bid in 2024 and wants to see “what Tim does” before he makes any endorsements.

“Scott would “bring something to the table on day one,” Graham said, adding his South Carolina colleague has “one of the most compelling stories of any Republican out there.'”

Scott was also showered with praise from Senator Thom Tillis who said Scott “is increasing in national prominence and [within] the party,” and Senator Kevin Cramer who called the South Carolina senator “one of the more … endearing and interesting personalities in the Republican conference, and one of the most talented.”

“Everybody’s probably assessing it, trying to determine how much impact some of that has on [Trump’s] viability. But I don’t think there’s any question that it’s probably at least caused some people to consider, or reconsider, or perhaps embolden some, so we’ll see,” said Senator John Thune.

So, while we all talk about Trump vs. DeSantis, Tim Scott might just sneak in there as the 2024 GOP nominee.

