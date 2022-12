The equally disgraced and embattled founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested by Bahamian authorities after the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York shared a sealed indictment with the local government.

Bankman-Fried, often called SBF, was estimated to be worth $32 billion when his company crashed and burned overnight.

He is expected to be extradited to the United States to face prosecution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)