No Electricity On Shabbos? State-Funded Geniza? Leaked Details Of UTJ/Likud Deal Arouse Furor

The center-left bloc raised a cry on Monday evening after Channel 12 News leaked a number of details about the emerging coalition deal between UTJ and Likud

The Likud quickly denied the report, saying that the leaked details are a list of demands from UTJ and the Likud has not agreed to them. The party issued a statement saying that “contrary to the Channel 12 News report, the published list is a list of UTJ’s demands and not a deal that the Likud agreed to. For example, the Likud does not agree to banning electricity production on Shabbat, the expansion of segregated beaches and other matters that were raised in the talks. Any final agreement will preserve the status quo that has been customary for years in matters of religion and state.”

On the other hand, the UTJ party blamed the Likud for the leak, claiming that its goal is to force the party’s hand on other issues that are still in dispute.

The report claimed that an agreement on the following 13 clauses has been reached:

1. A representative of the Rabbanut will be part of the committee of work permits for Shabbos.

2. Electricity will not be generated on Shabbos and the government will fund a genizah of Sifrei Kodesh.

3. The government will establish and fund bodies that will answer the public’s halachic questions.

4. The number of separate beaches in the country will be increased.

5. Chareidi cities will benefit from an additional discount on public transportation.

6. The budget for Chareidi culture in the Education Ministry will be at least NIS 100 million.

7. Chareidim will benefit from affirmative action in government agencies.

8. Hospital directors will be able to forbid the entry of chometz on Pesach.

9. Gemara studies will be increased for secular students.

10. Any Israeli citizen who wishes can be buried in the ground and not in the above-ground multi-story kevarim structures.

11. The closure of the newly formed “Reform Wing” in the Diaspora Ministry will be examined.

12. Any government service provided online will also be provided over the phone or in person.

13. The kosher phone reform of the previous government will be canceled.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the report by saying: “The agreement between UTJ and Likud is a shameful surrender agreement. Bibi is weak and is leading us to a halachic state, selling our democracy for his personal interests. If they think we will pay taxes, serve in the army, and finance those who don’t work – and they will tell us how to live, I have news for them – Israel cannot be turned into a dark country.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)