HISTORIC: Jewish Community in United Arab Emirates Gets Its First Ever Kosher Supermarket

As the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow following the country’s Abraham Accords agreement with Israel, a new kosher supermarket – the country’s first – has opened in Dubai.

The store, named Rimon, opened last night, marking an important milestone for the expanding community and a critical addition to Jewish life for locals and the many Jewish visitors from around the world by providing easy access to kosher produce throughout the year and curtailing the need for packing suitcases with kosher food.

The supermarket is located at Al Wasl, a 7-minute car ride from the Burj Khalifa.

The initiative to open a kosher supermarket in the UAE was spearheaded by Rabbi Levi Duchman and community members Sonia and Alec Sellem, with support and encouragement from local authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)