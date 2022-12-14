SUPERMAN? Trump Shares Bizarre Video Teasing a “Major Announcement”

Donald Trump, who a month ago announced that he is running for president in 2024, posted a video to Truth Social on Wednesday teasing a “major announcement” on Thursday.

“America needs a superhero,” Trump says in the posted video, which then cuts away to an animated image of him wearing a Superman-esque outfit with the letter “T” on his chest as beams of light shoot out from his eyes.

The video was captioned with, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!”

Trump didn’t elaborate further on what the announcement will be, what time it will take place, or where it will happen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)