Trump Says Fox News Losing Viewers Because They Don’t Talk About Him Enough

Former President Donald Trump is very angry at Fox News for having pushed him to the side, saying that it has lost his “MAGA base” and that the network would get a ratings boost if only they spoke about him more.

“Wow!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “So while Trump Hating CNN & MSNBC (MSDNC!) RATINGS are both at record lows, numbers that they have never seen before (“they’re toast”), Fox News Ratings are also way down because they never say “Trump” or TRUTH, never talk about the Rigged Presidential Election, and is a Fake Polling Network. Our giant MAGA base, much bigger than anyone knows, does not like watching Fox play their games. Their Ratings will continue to sink. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Despite Trump’s claims, Fox News has actually just marked being the most-watched cable news network for the seventh month straight.

Trump later insisted that his social media platform, Truth Social, is doing “unbelievably well,” countering a New York Times report about its business troubles, adding in a follow-up post: “The Failing New York Times is Fake and Corrupt News. Their motto should be, ALL THE FAKE NEWS THAT’S UNFIT TO PRINT. They are the Enemy of the People!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)