GOOD NEWS: Hatzalah of Waterbury Awarded with Full EMS Licensure

After years of much hard work and perseverance, Hatzalah of Waterbury has received full EMS licensure in the state of Connecticut. The license allows the organization to operate ambulances and provide basic life support from EMTs as well as advanced life support by Paramedics.

With much support from State and City leaders including Senator Joan Hartley, State Representative Ron Napoli Jr, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary and Adam Rinko, Director of Emergency Management, the all volunteer agency worked together with legislators and Raffaella Coler, Director Connecticut Office of EMS to incorporate Hatzalah into the State’s emergency medical service and first responders.

After receiving State approval and licensing at the end of October, Hatzalah’s ambulances and Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic fly cars were inspected and certified. Hatzalah met with local hospitals and emergency room staff to familiarize the organization volunteers and the staff of the emergency department. “Hatzalah is proud to be sponsored by Saint Mary’s Hospital, we look forward to working together with them, as well as with Waterbury Hospital to provide an outstanding continuum of care for our patients” said Hatzalah’s Chief Yitz Rabinowitz.

Chevra Hatzalah played a vital role in Waterbury Hazalah’s licensure, with Rabbi Yechiel Kalish and Dr. Shimshy Zimmerman providing guidance and advice throughout the entire process. Rabinowitz added, “We are grateful to have such dynamic leaders, assisting and guiding Hatzalahs throughout the United States and around the world.”

Hatzalah of Waterbury is now licensed for two ambulances and two mobile intensive care paramedic fly cars to be used by the organization’s EMTs and paramedics.

