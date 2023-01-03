MYSTERY MEETING: Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah Convenes Without Informing Aryeh Deri

Three members of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas convened late Monday night in a meeting that was not coordinated with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, the first such meeting of its kind.

Deri only found out about the meeting, which was planned just a few hours beforehand, after it was reported in the media by B’Chadrei Chareidim.

HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya and HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz met close to midnight in HaRav Elbaz’s office. The content of the meeting remains a secret. According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, an associate of a council member claimed that the Rabbanim discussed, among other things, the uproar over the appointment of Likud MK Amir Ohana as Knesset speaker and the support of the Chareidi MKs.

However, another insider claimed that Ohana’s name wasn’t mentioned at all in the unusual meeting and emphasized: “The very fact that an independent meeting took place is dramatic. It hasn’t happened for many years that the members of the Moetzet gathered without informing Deri. This is an unusual and dramatic move that apparently did not end with the meeting last night.”

Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud responded to the report by stating: “It’s fun to wait to hear the Daas HaTorah of the Motetzet HaChachaim. A year ago, you waited to hear the daas of the Shura Council.”

כיף לחכות לשמוע את דעת התורה של מועצת החכמים, לפני שנה חיכיתם לדעת את דעת מועצת השורא https://t.co/m2P3ID4mQb — محمد سعود מוחמד סעוד Mohammed Saud (@mosaud08) January 2, 2023

