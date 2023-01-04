Following Ben-Gvir’s Visit, Lone Rocket Fired At Israel Falls Within Gaza

Following threats of retaliation from the Hamas terror group if National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Har HaBayis, one rocket was launched at Israel on Tuesday night at 11 p.m. and fell within the Gaza Strip.

No air raid sirens were sounded in Israeli communities on the Gaza border as the missile projection systems registered that the rocket would fall short of the border.

No terror group claimed responsibility for the failed launch.

Ben-Gvir’s visit to Har HaBayis on Tuesday morning, Asara B’Teves, was sharply condemned later on Tuesday by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef and HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar.

On Wednesday morning, the Yated Neeman and the Sephardi HaDerech newspapers published statements of condemnation against Ben-Gvir’s visit. Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni issued a statement saying that “my position, and I’ve told this to Minister Ben-Gvir, is that it’s assur al pi halacha to ascend to Har HaBayis. Gedolei Yisrael for generations from all the eidos have forbidden it and said that it’s a chiyuv kareis.”

יתד נאמן הוא לא ביטאון יהדות התורה, מדובר בעיתון אשר נחשב למזוהה עם דגל התורה, שהיא רק אחת המרכיבות של יהדות התורה. pic.twitter.com/RKDdOVD8z1 — בודקים (@bodkim2022) January 4, 2023

בטאון ש"ס 'הדרך' נגד עלייתו של השר איתמר בן גביר להר הבית. pic.twitter.com/JfOJVA2d6D — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) January 4, 2023

