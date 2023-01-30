Trump Says He’d Trust Vladimir Putin Over US “Intelligence Lowlifes”





Former president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump said that he trusts Russian President V Vladimir Putin more than he does the “intelligence lowlifes” of the Pentagon.

Referencing a joint press conference with the Russian mass murderer in which he openly questioned the assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, Trump reiterated that he trusts Putin more than America’s intelligence.

“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our “Intelligence” lowlifes,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the form of James Comey, McCabe (whose wife was being helped out by Crooked Hillary while Crooked was under investigation!), Brennan, Peter Strzok (whose wife is at the SEC) & his lover, Lisa Page. Now add McGonigal & other slime to the list. Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”

