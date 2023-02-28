SORRY, LIBS: No Way to Blame Trump for Toxic Train Derailment, Washington Post Finds





A new report by The Washington Post has concluded that none of the regulatory changes made during the Trump administration contributed to a train derailment in Ohio which spewed toxic gases into the air, forcing evacuations and causing illnesses to residents and animals living in East Palestine, Ohio.

The review analyzed all possible regulatory changes made during Trump’s presidency and found no connection to the Ohio train derailment. The report’s authors examined a range of possible factors, including changes to rules surrounding the transport of hazardous materials, rail inspections, and crew training.

The train derailment occurred when a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic substances derailed and caught fire, causing the evacuation of thousands of residents. Many critics on the left had blamed the Trump administration’s regulatory rollbacks for contributing to the incident.

However, The Washington Post’s report found no evidence to support this claim. The report’s authors note that the cause of the derailment was likely due to factors such as track conditions, crew errors, or other mechanical issues unrelated to regulatory changes.

