SORRY, LIBS: No Way to Blame Trump for Toxic Train Derailment, Washington Post Finds

A new report by The Washington Post has concluded that none of the regulatory changes made during the Trump administration contributed to a train derailment in Ohio which spewed toxic gases into the air, forcing evacuations and causing illnesses to residents and animals living in East Palestine, Ohio.
The review analyzed all possible regulatory changes made during Trump’s presidency and found no connection to the Ohio train derailment. The report’s authors examined a range of possible factors, including changes to rules surrounding the transport of hazardous materials, rail inspections, and crew training.
The train derailment occurred when a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic substances derailed and caught fire, causing the evacuation of thousands of residents. Many critics on the left had blamed the Trump administration’s regulatory rollbacks for contributing to the incident.
However, The Washington Post’s report found no evidence to support this claim. The report’s authors note that the cause of the derailment was likely due to factors such as track conditions, crew errors, or other mechanical issues unrelated to regulatory changes.
So sorry, liberals. You’ll have to find another boogeyman to blame besides for Trump on this one.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
EPA isn’t testing for dioxin, which should be the main health concern. The dioxin plume blew to the tristate area and came down in rain. For more info, I recommend the verivirology Substack of Adam Gaertner, also the planetwavesfm Substack of Eric F Coppolino.
Trump breathing is enough of a reason to blame him?
And if they really can’t find a reason they’ll just make one up (like he was driving the train)
Obviously something went wrong. The NTSB report is not complete.
There is considerable research by Drs. Drech and Brech from Yenavelt State University suggesting that taking a double dose of Ivermectin while wearing a tin hat will protect you from train derailment derangment and associated dioxin plumes.
P.S. There has been a cottage industry promoting unproven dioxin threats for nearly 2 decades and no independent research corroborating these phony claims.
Wow, what a relief. Can’t blame Trump’s deregulation for this train derailment.
But we can blame the republicans and Trump for not making a 180 degree turn and start supporting increased regulations, higher fines and increased safety audits.
In fact, the Trump administration did roll back several safety measures for railways, including regular safety audits and an Obama-era rule that required faster brakes on trains carrying flammable materials.
maybe that was the smell they had last week north of NYC
So what? If you’re a liberal it’s STILL Trump’s fault!
Gadolhadorah, I have asked you more than once not to respond to my comments, they aren’t intended for you, I hope you expose yourself to plenty of dioxin, I sincerely suspect you are paid to smear me and other important comments.
Yosse, IT IS the smell they had north of NYC, and anyone who breathed it or got rained on, even if they didn’t become sick immediately, might have cancer a few years from now. Nothing to joke about. Gadolhadorah, you’re on par with a rodef when you scoff at important comments that otherwise might help to save the lives of some potentially exposed Yiddin. You seriously must work for the government.
It’s quite possible even if you weren’t exposed to the plume or rain from it, you’re in harm’s way if you eat food grown or eat meat or drink milk from animals raised in areas of Pennsylvania or upstate NY that were exposed to the dioxin plume or dioxin rain or that have dust blown onto the land from it. Lots of farms in that area provide produce to the tristate area. Hardly anyone appreciates the gravity of this situation because there has been a concerted coverup. This is really like Chernobyl in gravity. To me, it seems like a deliberate depopulation conspiracy, alongside the vax, 5G, a lot else. Really, it’s a milchamah, and you should not count on an end to it any sooner than only a half billion people remain on Earth.