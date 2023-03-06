PM Netanyahu Attends Megillah Leining at Border Patrol Base





Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu listened to krias megillah on Monday night at the Beit Choron Border Police base, where he was joined by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israel Police’s Kobi Shabtai, and Border Patrol officers and brass.

Following the conclusion of the megillah leining, Netanyahu thanked the Border Patrol for its work to keep Israel safe.

“I, along with the people of Israel, greatly appreciate your actions, your efforts, your heroism and your sacrifice,” the prime minister said.

“May G-d grant you success and that you watch over the country, yourselves and each other. Happy Purim to you.”

