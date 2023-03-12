Youngest Injured Meron Survivor To Undergo Surgery On Monday





Elazer Berger, who was critically injured in the Meron disaster, is scheduled to undergo potentially life-changing surgery on Monday.

Berger, who is a resident of the Alyn Rehabilitation Center in Jerusalem, is severely disabled and cannot walk or talk. His family is placing great hope in the operation.

“The operation has the potential to change and improve Elazar’s life in many areas but it can it could also have a marginal effect,” a statement from the family says. “Our hope is that the surgery will be more successful than expected and that Elazar will be able to speak again and move his limbs more easily.”

“The power of the month of Adar and the power of tefillas ha’rabim has the ability to change the situation for the better. We ask everyone to join us in davening for the refuah sheleimah of Elazar ben Raumah as well as for Yosef Ezriel ben Chaya Michal, the other injured Meron survivor.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)