DISTURBING: Jewish Visitors Find Swastika Scrawled On Ancient Jewish Cemetery





A disturbing symbol was found at a Jewish cemetery in Poland by visitors to the country whose soil is soaked with Jewish blood.

One of the visitors tells YWN that a group he was with went to Radomsk to daven at the Tiferes Shlomo’s kever. Upon stepping off the bus, the group saw a Nazi swastika on the wall surrounding the cemetery – a shocking sight in a place already infamous for its history.

Additionally, next to the swastika was red paint that appeared to have been splashed on the wall to signify blood.

The Tiferes Shlomo’s yahrtzeit is Tuesday night/Wednesday (chaf tes Adar).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)