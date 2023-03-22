44 US Military Leaders Urge Biden To Arm Israel Against Iran





Forty-four US generals and admirals published an open letter calling on the Biden administration to take a lesson from the war in Ukraine and arm Israel against Iran.

The letter was organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

“The United States should apply lessons of the year-old Ukraine conflict,” the letter states. “It’s vital to arm capable and willing partners facing regional threats, and best to do so before conflict erupts.”

“To confront this pressing high-priority threat, the United States should immediately provide Israel with the advanced weapons it needs to deter and prevent a nuclear Iran.”

“As retired American military leaders who devoted our lives to the defense of our nation, we prefer a diplomatic solution that would genuinely end the threat posed by Iran’s escalating nuclear program. But no such deal is imminent, nor realistic. The United States cannot pursue a deal while the Tehran regime brutalizes its own people and provides Russia with arms to target civilians in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iran has recently enriched uranium to 84 percent, the very brink of nuclear weapons-grade, while amassing a stockpile that could be turned into enough fissile material for one nuclear bomb in 12 days and at least four more in another several weeks.”

“The only thing that can stop Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold is a credible military threat. Only Israel offers that, since it alone demonstrates the will and effectiveness in containing and rolling back Iranian aggression and nuclear development.”

“The United States has repeatedly pledged, across multiple administrations of both parties, to both prevent a nuclear Iran and, as President Biden recently reaffirmed, ‘to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by

itself against any threat.’ If these commitments are to mean anything, the United States must urgently provide Israel with all the capabilities it needs to defend itself against the one true threat to its very viability and survival: a nuclear Iran.”

“Specifically, the U.S. should expedite delivery—through outright sale, temporary lease, or prepositioning in Israel—KC-46A aerial refueling tankers, F-15I’s, F-35s, and precision-guided munitions, such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).”

“Our military experience has taught us that demonstrating the willingness and capability to use force offers the best chance against having to do so. If a conflict does commence, it is best to possess already the weapons necessary to achieve success.”

“By acting now to augment Israel’s military capabilities, the United States can help Israel defend itself by itself, prevent a nuclear Iran, and address one of the most pressing strategic challenges America faces today.”

The letter can be seen here.

