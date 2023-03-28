After 30 Years: Legendary Brooklyn Bakery In Mea Shearim Closes Its Doors





Brooklyn Bakery on Rechov Mea Shearim in Jerusalem is closing its doors for good this Friday, Erev Shabbos HaGadol.

The bakery, a favorite for Anglos in Israel, has been operating for 30 years – 22 years in Geulah and the past eight years in Mea Shearim.

The bakery is perhaps most renowned for its doughnuts as well as its black and white cookies.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the closure is due to the fact that the owner is retiring and closing his factory in Givat Shaul as well as the store in Mea Shearim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)