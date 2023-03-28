After 30 Years: Legendary Brooklyn Bakery In Mea Shearim Closes Its Doors

Brooklyn Bakery on Rechov Mea Shearim in Jerusalem is closing its doors for good this Friday, Erev Shabbos HaGadol.
The bakery, a favorite for Anglos in Israel, has been operating for 30 years – 22 years in Geulah and the past eight years in Mea Shearim.
The bakery is perhaps most renowned for its doughnuts as well as its black and white cookies.
According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the closure is due to the fact that the owner is retiring and closing his factory in Givat Shaul as well as the store in Mea Shearim.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Wow–such memories of walking past the bakery with its delicious smells. I wish the owner a wonderful retirement and thank him for the delicious delights he made for everyone for so many years.
The store is not quite on Meah Shearim street but on Malchei Yisrael – a block over
is it for sale?
Yaapchik actually Hadar Geula (do they have Yaapchik?) is on Malchei Yisrael. Brooklyn Bakery is at 15 Meah Shearim.
Wow, I remember this bakery from many years ago when I learned as a bachur in EY. It’s going to be missed. Hatzlacha to the owner on all of his future endeavors.