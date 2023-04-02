Belzer Chassidim To Gather Worldwide For Mass Tefilla For The Rebbe





Belzer chassidim from all over the world are gathering on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. (Israeli time) for a mass tefillah for the Rebbe’s refuah sheleimah.

The tefillah is being held following an incident on Wednesday when Hatzalah paramedics were called to the Rebbe’s home. It was later reported that the Rebbe had experienced dizziness due to a fall in his blood sugar and was feeling fine after being stabilized by the paramedics. However, this past Shabbos the Rebbe did not leave his home, where he was monitored by a doctor.

In late February, the chassidus reported that the Rebbe has suffered a minor stroke at the beginning of the month.

In notices published by the chassidus under the title “וַנִּצְעַק אֶל ה'” – Belzer chassidim in Israel are instructed to gather on Sunday for Mincha at 6:30 p.m. at the Beis Hamedrash HaGadol, “and others in every location will join at that hour for a public tefillah.”

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

