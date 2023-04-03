Smotrich Prepares To Sue Histadrut Labor Union For Strike





Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on Monday ordered the senior members of his office to prepare for the filing of a lawsuit against the Histadrut labor union for the financial damages it caused by calling a strike last week “in protest” of the judicial reform, Channel 12 News reported.

The Director-General of the Finance Ministry met with the heads of the ministry’s departments to prepare an estimation of the financial damages caused by the strike. The meeting was held following a meeting headed by Smotich on Sunday evening, during which he demanded that firm action be taken against the Histadrut for calling the strike, which was illegal, according to Israeli lawyers.

At the meeting, it was decided to strictly enforce the non-payment of wages to workers who participated in the strike, and the possibility of advancing legislation against the Histadrut, limiting its right to strike, was also discussed.

A lawsuit against the Histadrut is an unprecedented step and its legal feasibility is not yet clear.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)