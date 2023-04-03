NO TEFLON DON: Trump Says He Will Be in New York Tuesday to Get Charged





Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday evening that he will be heading to New York on Monday before making an appearance at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!”

Trump has repeatedly hammered Bragg over the investigation into his 2016 hush money payments, including earlier in the day on Sunday.

“The Corrupt D.A. has no case. What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial (it must be changed!),” Trump wrote. “And a Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A. (he must be changed!). Also has the DOJ working in the D.A.’s Office – Unprecedented!”

The exact details on the indictment are still under seal and won’t be publicly known until Trump is arraigned.

Trump lawyer Joe Tapocina said he will move to have the charges against the former president dismissed.

“Whether you send the right or the left or you’re a supporter or detractor of Donald Trump, this should really bother you,” Tacopina said on CNN. “This should really shake the core of what we believe our justice system should be about. It should not be weaponized to go after political opponents.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)