SEE THIS: Elon Musk Goes On Blistering Rant Against New York Times





Elon Musk stripped the New York Times of its verified badge on Twitter after announcing a crackdown on accounts refusing to pay $8 a month to keep their badges, and followed it up with an epic tear against the left-leaning outlet.

“The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting,” Musk tweeted. “Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications.”

“NY Times is being incredible hypocritical here, as they are super aggressive about forcing everyone to pay *their* subscription,” Musk opined.

The New York Times had previously written in an article that they would not pay for a verified badge.

“The New York Times, which has nearly 55 million followers on Twitter, said on Thursday that it would not pay for the verified badge for its institutional accounts, including @nytimes. The Times also told its journalists that it would not reimburse them for a Twitter Blue subscription, except in rare cases when it was necessary for reporting,” the article stated.

