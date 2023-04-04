Donald Trump TRIPLES Lead in GOP Primary Following Indictment





If you had even the faintest thought that Trump would be harmed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of him, you were wrong. Very wrong.

A new poll finds that the former president has tripled his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey taken after the indictment happened last Thursday.

According to the new poll, Trump has the support of 57% Republicans compared to 31% for DeSantis – a healthy 26-point lead for the man vying once again for the White House. A mere two weeks ago Trump was leading DeSantis by just 8 points, 47% to 39%.

The poll is not all good news for Trump, however. When asked whether Trump should be allowed to serve if is convicted of crimes, just 31% of all respondents said ‘yes’ while 52% said ‘no.’ Among just Republicans, 56% said he should be allowed to serve if convicted, and 24% said he should not be allowed to serve.

The poll demonstrates that while Trump is, at least right now, the heavy favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2024, he would likely have a brutal uphill battle in his attempt to return to the Oval Office.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)