Gershkovich’s WSJ Colleague Launches Pesach Campaign: “Let Evan Go!”





Shayndi Raice, a Wall Street Journal reporter based in Israel, has called on Jews worldwide to leave an empty place at their Seder for her colleague Evan Gershkovich, who was charged with espionage by Russian authorities last week.

“This Passover, please consider setting a place at your Seder table for [Gershkovich],” Raice wrote on Twitter. “As you celebrate freedom, join us in demanding freedom for Evan.”

Gershkovich, the first US journalist to be charged with espionage since the Cold War, is imprisoned In Lefortovo Prison, where famed Soviet dissident Natan Sharanksy spent time.

“He cares a lot about his identity as a Jew, and especially his identity as the son of Soviet Jewish immigrants,” his college roommate Jeremy Berke told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I think that was a large part of why he wanted to go back to Russia.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Russian counterpart on Sunday and urged him to immediately release Gershkovich, as well as Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned by Russia on charges of espionage.

For all my Jews out there, please join us in demanding the release of @WSJ journalist @evangershkovich as we celebrate freedom this Passover. Set a place for Evan at your Seder table. Evan is on day 6 of detention in Russia for simply doing his job as a reporter. #FreeEvan pic.twitter.com/XmZQuPIzoh — Jared Malsin (@jmalsin) April 3, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)