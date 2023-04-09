WATCH: 6 Rockets Fired From Syria Into Israel, IAF Strikes Back





The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in Syria early Sunday morning after six rockets were launched toward the Golan Heights overnight Motzei Shabbos in two separate waves.

Three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israel late Motzei Shabbos. One rocket fell within Syria, another rocket fell within Jooran, and the third fell in an open area in the southern Golan Heights.

Hours later, at about 3 a.m., there was another barrage of three rockets into Israel from Syria, with one falling within Syria, another falling in an open area near Israeli towns, and a third intercepted by the Iron Dome.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries or damage was reported.

Following the second wave of rockets, the IDF carried out a drone strike against rocket launchers in Syria and fighter jets carried out strikes against military posts in the Damascus area.

“A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck additional targets in Syrian territory, including a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radars systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces,” a statement from the Israeli Air Force said early Sunday morning.

“This is following the previous IAF strikes earlier tonight in Syrian territory on the launchers from which rockets were fired toward Israeli territory. This strike was carried out by a UAV and in response to the rocket launches earlier tonight (Sunday) toward Israeli territory.”

