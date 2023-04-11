WATCH: Is Trump the Only Republican Biden Can Beat?





Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie predicted that Trump will go with his usual political style and not change a thing after his indictment because “he’s got no other act,” adding that he’s the only Republican that can lose to Joe Biden.

“That sounded, to me, like a guy you’d encounter at a bar who you wind up sitting next to and he’s griping to you about his bad divorce. That’s what it sounded like to me,” Christie said of Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago after being indicted.

“I don’t think most elections, in my experience, are won on the past. They are won or lost on the future,” Christie continued. “That’s gonna be his problem when the primary comes, because the smart primary candidate will be talking about the future and ignoring Donald Trump except for when he pops up.”

Christie went on to bash Trump over the “awful candidates” he endorsed in the 2022 midterm elections and said that even with Joe Biden’s low polling numbers, Trump would still lose to him.

“I think Donald Trump is the only Republican [Biden] can beat,” he said. “I don’t think he could beat any other Republican that could get nominated. But the economy will still be the thing that determines this, and I think we have more bumps ahead.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)