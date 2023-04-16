“Israel Must Prepare For War:” Dramatic Warning From Former Security Official





Former national security adviser Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror spoke about the serious security escalation in Israel in recent months on Radio 103FM on Thursday morning.

“We need to prepare for war,” he warned. “We may reach a point where we have to attack Iran without US aid.”

Amidror explained: “Iran is more confident in itself, it managed to reach several agreements with Arab countries. The world is starting to look different. All these things increase the chances of deterioration.”

“America is not the same America in terms of its readiness, the Iranians see that. The US has far more complex problems than the Middle East. The world looks at Israel differently.”

Regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s decision to close Har HaBayis to Jews until the end of Ramadan, he claimed: “Whoever gives up control of Har HaBayis will ultimately lose control of the land of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)