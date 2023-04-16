HaRav Bergman: “And On Two Brothers Whose Blood Was Spilled As One”





Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman addressed the terrible tragedies in recent months in which two siblings were killed in terror attacks in a sichah on erev shviii shel Pesach.

“You saw the incident with the Paley brothers, h’yd – two brothers, and then there were the two brothers next to Shechem and then a third time there were two sisters. Absolutely horrible.”

“There’s a Gemara in Sukkah – I don’t know how it corresponds but there’s a Gemara daf chaf tes – Tanu Rabbanan – the sun is eclipsed for four things – on an Av Beis Din who dies and isn’t maspid k’halacha, and there are two other things – but the fourth thing is ‘on two brothers whose blood was spilled as one.’

‘It doesn’t say that they murdered a person but ‘whose blood was spilled as one.’ It’s not simple – it’s like the concept of a cow and her calf (that they shouldn’t be slaughtered on one day) יגיעו רחמיך. But two siblings…

“You know that in our many sins, where there are two Jews, there are already three opinions. The situation is terrible.”

“By matonos aniyim, the Rambam says: ‘If a brother doesn’t have mercy for his brother, then who will have mercy?’ On Monday and Thursday we say יה”ר מלפני אבינו שבשמים’ and then we immediately say ‘אחינו כל בית ישראל.’ If there’s ‘אבינו שבשמים’ then there’s ‘אחינו כל בית ישראל'”.

“We need to wake up, to think – Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants something from us. Three times – two brothers, two brothers, two sisters. What does Hashem want?

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu will have mercy on us when we have mercy on each other.”

The Rosh Yeshivah added: “We’re being demanded to strengthen achva in Klal Yisrael.”

