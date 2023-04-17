DRAMA IN NEVE YAAKOV: Arab Yells “Allahu Akbar,” Is Shot By Police





An Arab resident of east Jerusalem was shot by the police overnight Sunday in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov after shouting “Allahu Akbar,” setting fire to a car and damaging ten other cars.

The suspect was also holding a suspicious object in his hand that could not be identified by the police and was wearing a coat. When the police arrived at the scene, they demanded that he remove his coat, and when he refused, they shot him.

“Earlier this morning, the police received a report about a person causing damage to many vehicles in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood in Jerusalem,” a statement from Israel Police said on Monday morning.

“Police officers who were called to the scene identified the suspect who was wearing a coat and holding some object in his hand. At the same time, an explosion was heard from a vehicle at the scene, which the Arab had allegedly set on fire.”

“The officers began the procedure of arresting a suspect and asked him to remove his coat but he did not respond to their calls. At one point, the suspect began muttering ‘Allahu Akbar’ and other verses and a police officer fired a single bullet at him.

“The suspect, a resident of East Jerusalem in his 20s, was injured and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Police forces arrived at the scene, and found a vehicle that had been set on fire and at least 10 other vehicles that the suspect had damaged.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)