Chasdei Hashem: HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi Is Released From The Hospital





HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Monday to his home in Bayit Vegan.

The Rosh Yeshivah was hospitalized on Motzei Shabbos after he felt unwell over Pesach and was treated for an infection in his leg.

Following the Rosh Yeshivah’s release, the members of his household told Kikar H’Shabbat: “Words can’t describe our happiness, after over a year ago, the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition seemed medically irreversible but against all odds and in the zechus of the tefillos, he recovered after being sedated and ventilated.”

“There was concern that the infection would get worse but Baruch Hashem the many tefillos and the fact that the Am Yisrael needs the Rosh Yeshivah – aided in his swift recovery.”

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)