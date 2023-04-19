WATCH: Bochurim On Verge Of Death Said Vidui And Were Saved, Hold Seudas Hodaah





Three yeshivah bochurim from Elad were caught in the flash floods last week in the Aravah, which caused the tragic death of the Assor siblings.

The bochurim were in a precarious situation, on the verge of a certain death, and even said Vidui, but then they were miraculously saved, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

In a video of the scene, the three bochurim, who were trapped in their car in the heart of the floods, can be heard reciting Vidui and calling out for help.

On Monday evening, the bochurim held a seudas hodaah at the Siach Yitzchak shul in Elad, with the participation of family members and close friends, Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush and other city officials.

