Smotrich Receives Letter With Swastikas, Threats





A threatening letter was sent to the office of Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on Tuesday, Yom HaShoah.

The front of the letter featured several swastikas and the text includes a series of curses and threats.

The letter, addressed to Bezalei [sic] Smotrich, Israeli Finance Minister, states: “Good for you, keeping the historical cycles alive: victim becomes victimizer becomes…Are you ready for when the wheel takes another turn?

[Expletive] idiot!

You intend to destroy Israel.”

The Israel Police Magan unit, the personal security unit which is responsible for the security of Israeli government ministers, launched an investigation into the incident.

