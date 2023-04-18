GUN BATTLE IN JENIN: IDF Forces Arrest “Ticking Bomb” Terrorists

Illustrative. Palestinians throw stones at an Israeli military vehicle in Jenin. (AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed)

IDF soldiers and Border Guard officers carried out a counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Tuesday afternoon, arresting two “ticking bomb” terrorists planning an imminent “significant attack.”

According to Palestinian reports, the first forces were undercover Border Guard officers disguised as Arabs driving a produce truck.

Local Arabs began shooting at them and a heavy gun battle ensued. Six Palestinians were injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


