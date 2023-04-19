Family Asks For Tefillos: Kiryat Arba Teen Shot By Terrorist To Undergo Surgery





Tamar Aharon, a 14-year-old resident of Kiryat Arba who was shot by a terrorist in November, is scheduled to undergo complex head surgery on Thursday.

Tamar was shot in the head six months ago as she was walking on a Kiryat Arba street and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery in an attempt to save her life.

An investigation of the incident later revealed that a terrorist armed with a rifle stood outside the yishuv and opened fire and one of the bullets hit Tamar in the head.

The family has asked the public for tefillos for the refuah sheleimah of Tamar bas Nira b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)