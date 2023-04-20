WATCH: “One Of The Jews’ Issues Is That They Love To Live, Unlike Us”





A sermon by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the Markazi Province, Gholamali Dorri-Najafabadi, translated by The Middle East Media Research Institute, spoke about the Jews’ “love for life” versus the Iranians’ “love of martyrdom.”

Speaking to a packed audience on April 14, Dorri-Najafabadi quoted an Iranian cleric, saying: “One of the (Jews’) main issues is that they are very loyal to the material world.

They love to live, they would love to live a thousand years. They are greedy for this life and are afraid of death. Death is more terrifying than any other event for them. They are not ready to die.”

“They are not ready (to die). They Yasin (sic) Surah of the Quran stated: “…then wish for death if what you say is true!”

“Death to Israel! Death to Israel! Death to Israel! Death to Israel!”

“Death to Zionism. If you capture one of them, it is as if you took the lives of all of them. In fact, they would be willing to give up everything to free just one of them. They’re not like our kids, who love martyrdom.”

“The others have nothing. Our kids are the ones who (inherit) the Kingdom of Heaven. Matters of faith are not important to the Zionists. They care about lust…embezzlement, plundering, treason, and other such deeds.”

“Really, just like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said – Israel is weaker than a spider web.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)