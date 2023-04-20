Lapid Is “Boycotting” Yom Ha’atzmaut Ceremony But Didn’t Attend Last Year Either





Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday announced that he is planning on boycotting the Yom Ha’atzmaut torch-lighting ceremony “despite his love of Israel.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev said at a press conference that there should be unity in Israel on Yom HaZicharon and Yom Ha’atzmaut next week. “I intend to personally call Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and all the heads of the opposition to invite them,” she said.

However, Regev’s peaceful gesture was rejected by Lapid, who responded. “My chair will remain empty at the torch-lighting ceremony because you left me no choice. I love the State of Israel with all my heart but in three months you divided Israeli society, and no fake fireworks show will cover that up. If national unity is so important to you, you wouldn’t be destroying our democracy and you would be working for Israeli citizens.”

Lapid then mentioned the real reason for his opposition to the current government: “We won’t sit there to watch another embarrassing show of flattery for the Netanyahu family,” he added.

Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh stated in response: “Lapid is dramatically boycotting the torch-lighting ceremony this year. But even last year (when he was acting prime minister!) he didn’t attend the ceremony. And he also didn’t attend the Yom HaShoah ceremonies.”

Walla reporter Yaki Adamker responded: “In the past, Lapid accused Netanyahu of turning the torch-lighting ceremony into a ‘political event.’ When he announces that the ceremony will be banned this year only because of legislation in the Knesset – what is that if not turning it into a political event?”

Other opposition leaders objected to Lapid’s statements, including Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar.

National Unity MK Alon Schuster told Army Radio on Wednesday morning: “Lapid is not my leader, he’s the head of the opposition and the opposition is diverse. I really want us to respect the state events even when there are considerable differences of opinion.”

