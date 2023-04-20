MARXISM: Have Good Credit? Joe Biden Will Slap Penalties On Your Mortgage Payments





A new federal rule aimed at promoting affordable housing will cause homebuyers with good credit scores to face higher mortgage rates and fees.

The rule is designed to subsidize individuals with riskier credit ratings who are also in the market to purchase houses. The fee changes will take effect on May 1 and will apply to mortgages originating from private banks nationwide. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the federally backed home mortgage companies, will implement the loan-level price adjustments (LLPAs).

According to experts in the mortgage industry, individuals with credit scores of 680 or more will face an additional cost of around $40 per month on a $400,000 home loan. Homebuyers who put down between 15% to 20% will face the most substantial fees.

Lenders and real estate agents anticipate that the rule will create dissatisfaction among homebuyers with excellent credit scores and homeowners looking to refinance. The reason is that the regulation penalizes them for their comparatively secure financial positions.

Ian Wright, a senior loan officer at Bay Equity Home Loans, told The Washington Times that the changes “do not make sense.”

“It overcomplicates things for consumers during a process that can already feel overwhelming with the amount of paperwork, jargon, etc. Confusing the borrower is never a good thing,” he said.

The rule will “cause customer-service issues for lenders and individual loan officers when a consumer won’t understand why their interest rate and fees suddenly changed.”

“I am all for the first-time buyer having a chance to get into the market, but it’s clear these decisions aren’t being made by folks that understand the entire mortgage process,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)