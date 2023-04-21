GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT: Shameless Liar Rep. George Santos Gets Shady With Money Yet Again





Embattled and disgraced Rep. George Santos pledged in January to donate all of $174,000 Congressional salary to charity, but now won’t say where the money went.

Santos, who lied about being a Jewish descendent of Holocaust survivors along with an almost incomprehensibly long list of other fibs, and who is under investigation for being involved in multiple alleged financial scams, said multiple times that his salary would be contributed to organizations “such as a soup kitchen, or animal shelter” on a quarterly basis. That would mean his first donation would be taking place this month.

But now Santos is telling off reporters who want to know where the money went.

“Is there a requirement for an annual report that I should submit to you?” Santos shot at a Business Insider report who asked him where he put the money. “The answer is no… I owe you no explanation to what I do with my salary.”

“Do you think I’m going to burden the nonprofits that I’m going to write checks to, so people of the likes of you can go harass them?” Santos added. “They have busy work to do. Come on!”

Santos said he’ll make an announcement when he makes a donation, but will not reveal where the money was given. Asked when that announcement would come, Santos was coy.

“Don’t stand up waiting, you’ll get tired,” he said. “Take a seat, it might take a while.”

Grifters gonna grift.

