BDE: Search Team Recovers Body of Avreich Who Went Missing in Kinneret





After several days of extensive search efforts, a naval rescue team retrieved the body of the avreich who drowned in the Kinneret.

Yisroel Kisos, z’l, a 22-year-old from Elad had gone missing on Wednesday after jumping in the water to swim from his kayak. A massive search effort was launched, with a team only finding his body on Shabbos morning.

The niftar left behind a pregnant wife and a one-year-old daughter, and parents and siblings, including a sister whose wedding is in several weeks.

The police and IDF issued a joint statement, announcing that hundreds had worked together in the rescue efforts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)