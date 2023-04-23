TIMELY: Important Announcement From Rav Yisroel Reisman Regarding Flatbush Mezuzah Checking Event





Rav Yisroel Reisman shlit”a is urging members of the Flatbush kehilla to stop bringing their mezuzos to a free checking event being held at Rav Hillel David’s shul due to overwhelming turnout.

The event, which is still ongoing as of this writing at Yeshiva Sharey Torah on E. 12th Street, already has a backlog of nearly 6,000 mezuzos. Additional sofrim will be arriving to assist with checking mezuzos, but even so, kehilla members are being told to wait for another event.

“I don’t want people to spend their time taking down their mezuzos and bringing them to the Shul when there is no possible way for them to be checked in a timely fashion,” Rabbi Reisman told YWN.

