Terrorists Shoot At Group Running For Yom HaZikaron, 1 Wounded





Terrorists opened fire at pedestrians from a passing vehicle at a traffic junction on Route 60 near the yishuv of Ofrah in Binyamin on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists aimed at a group of Israelis on a Yom HaZikaron run in memory of fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims, hitting a 28-year-old man on his hand.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene provided emergency medical aid and evacuated the fully-conscious victim to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in moderate condition.

The attack took place a very short distance from the Binyamin Regional Council’s Yom HaZikaron ceremony attended by hundreds of people and held at Beit Yad Labanim at the British Police Junction.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist and set up roadblocks in the area. The terrorists were reportedly traveling in a large Palestinian taxi.

