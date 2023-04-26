Family Of Jerusalem Terror Victim Asks For Tefillos





The man who was seriously wounded in the ramming attack in Jerusalem on Monday is still in serious and unstable condition on Tuesday.

Shaare Tzedek Hospital issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the 80-year-old victim “is sedated and ventilated in the ICU.”

The hospital added that the 30-year-old woman who was moderately wounded in the attack is “in moderate and stable condition.”

The family of the elderly man has asked the public for tefillos as his life is at great risk.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Dovid ben Sultana b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)