Israeli FM Demands Arrested Jordanian Lawmaker Pay A Price





Israel’s foreign minister on Monday called on Jordan to take action to bring to justice a Jordanian lawmaker who was arrested in Israel for allegedly trying to smuggle hundreds of guns into the West Bank.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Israel was still investigating the incident, in which the legislator, Imad Al-Adwan, is accused of attempting to bring in weapons and gold illegally. Cohen called it an “irresponsible, criminal act” that cannot go unpunished

“This is a very serious incident,” Cohen told Israeli news outlet Ynet. “The basic demand is that he is brought to justice and that he pay a price.”

In a statement, the lawmaker’s brother, Amer Al-Adwan, said he was counting on Jordanian authorities to bring Imad home.

Jordan and its neighbor Israel have had tense relations over recent years, despite a nearly 30-year-old peace treaty, and the lawmaker’s arrest threatened to further strain the ties.

Al-Adwan was arrested on Saturday at a crossing between Israel and Jordan that Israel controls. It is unclear where he is currently being held.

It was also not known if talks are underway between the two countries to address the incident.

(AP)