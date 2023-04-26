Agudath Israel of Missouri Participates in MOScholars Day





Agudath Israel of Missouri was invited by the State Treasurer’s office to bring a small group of representatives from Agudath Israel of Missouri’s partner schools to join the first annual MOScholars Day at the Capitol.

Agudath Israel played a crucial role in the passing of MOScholars, the first private school choice program in Missouri.

Agudath Israel of Missouri was one of the six educational assistance organizations (EAOs) certified by the State of Missouri. An EAO is a nonprofit organization that manages scholarship accounts for eligible Missouri children as part of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.

The EAO may accept contributions from individuals and businesses who then receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit. Eligible students who apply for scholarships can then receive up to $6,375 to attend a private school of their choice.

In the first year of the program, community members donated more than one million dollars to Agudath Israel’s EAO (Education Assistance Organization). Agudath Israel’s EAO awarded the second most scholarships in the state of Missouri.

Agudath Israel’s delegation met with Representative Phil Christafonelli (R – District 105), the house sponsor of the ESA bill, and expressed their gratitude for all he has done on behalf of Missouri families.

On the Senate floor, Senator Andrew Koenig (R – District 15), senate sponsor of the ESA bill, acknowledged Agudath Israel’s presence and mentioned the students who joined the MOSCholars Day by name.

At a press conference, Treasurer Vivek Malek spoke about his passion for MOScholars, and shared how school choice opportunities made it possible for him to come from India as a student and eventually become State Treasurer.

The group also met with Representative Joe Adams (D – District 086), whose district includes three of Agudah’s partner schools, and with Representative Adam Schwadron (R – District 106), a supporter of school choice expansion.

Agudath Israel of Missouri thanks the Treasurer’s office, present and past, for their assistance rolling out the MOScholars Program, and continuing to ensure its smooth operation, and the Botuck and Jackoby families for joining the Agudah on MOScholars Day.