Gedolei Yisrael: The Chareidi Sector Won’t Take Part In The Million-Man March





At the instructions of Gedolei Yisrael, the Chareidi parties will not call the sector to join the right-wing “million-man march” for judicial reform on Thursday.

One of the heads of the Charedi parties told Kikar H’Shabbat that “From the first moment, we said that regarding the reform, we are being led and are not leading. There is no reason for us to be at the center of the storm.”

“It’s not for nothing that we’ve hardly had any interviews in recent weeks. And in general, Gedolei Yisrael don’t want to be mevatel the Torah of thousands of avreichim and bochurim for a protest that is not related to Torah gezeiros.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)