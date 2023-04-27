Gedolei Yisrael: The Chareidi Sector Won’t Take Part In The Million-Man March

At the instructions of Gedolei Yisrael, the Chareidi parties will not call the sector to join the right-wing “million-man march” for judicial reform on Thursday.
One of the heads of the Charedi parties told Kikar H’Shabbat that “From the first moment, we said that regarding the reform, we are being led and are not leading. There is no reason for us to be at the center of the storm.”
“It’s not for nothing that we’ve hardly had any interviews in recent weeks. And in general, Gedolei Yisrael don’t want to be mevatel the Torah of thousands of avreichim and bochurim for a protest that is not related to Torah gezeiros.”
Bless them. No one should match. We once did. Never again. Woke is DEAD. May the the remaining colors evaporate and Hashem’s world blossom. I never march for fools even the million are brainless.
It seems to me that without the “Chareidim” they won’t get a million people to march…
Just sayin…
Chareidim are not ultra-nationalists. The whole concept of a “sovereign” state, i.e. a state subject to no other laws, meaning not subject to Ha-Shem’s laws, is alien to Jewish tradition. In our tradition, Ha-Shem is “sovereign”, i.e. above all othrer kings. A large number, perhaps most, of Chareidim avoid fighting in the Arab-Israeli conflict indicating rejection of the medinah, since if the medinah was even arguably kosher, it would be a mitsva to serve in the army even if one had to be bitul Torah to do so. The only thing the right-wing nationalists have in common with the Chareidim is that the secular (i.e. left-wing, socialists) hate them.
It wasn’t Gedelei Yisrael, it was newspaper editors. Meir Porush said you should come.
In the end its interior ego fighting which comes at the most inopportune time.
Shameful.
Gdolei Israel ? Do we have any ? Or are you taking about the ones who said to get vaccinated but didn’t take the vaccine ? Are we taking about the ones who ask to vote to have a prime minister mehalel Shabbat apikoros and number 33?