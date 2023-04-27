Al Sharpton, Who Does Not Work For CNN, Demands “Full Explanation” Why Don Lemon Was Fired





Anti-Semite Al Sharpton, has called for CNN to explain the recent firing of its star host, Don Lemon. In a statement released on Wednesday, Sharpton and Marc Morial, the President and CEO of the National Urban League (NUL), expressed their support for Lemon and described him as an “invaluable” voice in the media.

Lemon, who had been with CNN for over a decade, announced on Twitter earlier this week that he had been fired from the network. However, CNN has disputed his account, claiming that he was given an opportunity to meet with senior executives before making any public statements.

Here’s the statement:

We are completely stunned at the termination of Don Lemon. Throughout his career, Don has been a superb journalist who was very open to the civil rights community on issues others wouldn’t touch. Don’s voice has been invaluable to the conversation of how we become a more just nation. With the health of our democracy undergoing perhaps its greatest test, we cannot afford to silence his voice. We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play, which is why we urge for a full explanation as to why he was let go in such a fashion.

Al Sharpton does not work for CNN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)